Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

