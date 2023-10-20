Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 633.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 68,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.5 %

CAT opened at $252.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.21 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

