Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

