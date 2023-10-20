Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $50,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

