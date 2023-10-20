Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $36.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

ELV opened at $463.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.14 and a 200 day moving average of $456.76.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $568.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

