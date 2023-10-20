Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 109,129 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,129 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust
In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of HR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $22.35.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Realty Trust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Faith In The Construction Boom? Follow Buffet’s New Buys Here
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.