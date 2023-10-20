Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 999,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $151.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $173.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

