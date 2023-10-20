First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.33. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.35. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

