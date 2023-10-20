First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Trading Down 1.3 %
American Express stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.33. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Faith In The Construction Boom? Follow Buffet’s New Buys Here
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.