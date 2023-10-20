First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $393.61 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $338.96 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.76.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

