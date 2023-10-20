First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 57,302 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 106.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $190,846,000 after buying an additional 815,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,694. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

