First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,801.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $359.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.22. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

