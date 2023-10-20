First National Trust Co Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

