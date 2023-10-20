First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

