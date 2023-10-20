First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $87.03 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

