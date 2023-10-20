British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $292.30

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 292.30 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 292.40 ($3.57), with a volume of 556722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.80 ($3.61).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.95) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 414 ($5.06).
In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,623.44 ($17,861.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,507,387. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
