Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $108.35 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

