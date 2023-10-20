First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,854 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

