indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 6%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 384,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,086,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $29,863,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 64.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,645 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 58.1% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

