First National Trust Co Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $69,936,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.4 %

HAS stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

