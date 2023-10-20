First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average of $193.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

