PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 3.8% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.55. 609,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,621,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $2,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 555,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 55.9% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

