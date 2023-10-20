Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 2.3% Higher

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.00. 603,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 838,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,673 shares of company stock valued at $919,075. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.