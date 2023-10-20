Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 559,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 290,510 shares.The stock last traded at $59.66 and had previously closed at $58.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get Endava alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAVA

Endava Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Endava by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.