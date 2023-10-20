Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.90

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.90 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 234624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

