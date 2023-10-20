WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.79

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 13723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 98.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 184.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

