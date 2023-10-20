Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.14. 618,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,754,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLD. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 271,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 234.3% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

