Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $386.05

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $386.05, but opened at $375.00. Watsco shares last traded at $375.00, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.71.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

About Watsco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

