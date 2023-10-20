Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 321,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 251,039 shares.The stock last traded at $7.15 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Central Puerto in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Central Puerto Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.78 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Central Puerto by 33.3% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

