Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.47

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.47 and last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 1022233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

