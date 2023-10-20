DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Up 2.6%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.25 and last traded at $78.40. 680,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 746,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Get DaVita alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.