Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.81

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 38270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.30 million, a P/E ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after buying an additional 524,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

