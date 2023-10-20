Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 2.2%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. 184,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,091,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TGI

Triumph Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.