E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.06. Approximately 494,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 224,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$218.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.90.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

