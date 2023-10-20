Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.44

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 368450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

