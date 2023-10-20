Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.88

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 2267342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of research firms have commented on LAZR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

