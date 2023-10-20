Moonbeam Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $8.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,089,398,465 coins and its circulating supply is 767,937,577 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

