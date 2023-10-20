Conflux Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.73 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $350.35 million and $16.73 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,529.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.93 or 0.00812534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00214859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00525458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00051666 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00177829 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,360,273,607 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,360,174,094.2523584 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.10526121 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $14,289,249.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

