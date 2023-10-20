Financial Survey: COPT Defense Properties (CDP) vs. Its Peers

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) is one of 293 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare COPT Defense Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $739.03 million $173.03 million 13.99 COPT Defense Properties Competitors $895.72 million $155.53 million 19.64

COPT Defense Properties’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties 27.43% 10.93% 4.49% COPT Defense Properties Competitors 3.61% -1.60% 1.62%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPT Defense Properties’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for COPT Defense Properties and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 COPT Defense Properties Competitors 3026 12531 12977 302 2.37

COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 37.39%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe COPT Defense Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. COPT Defense Properties pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.1% and pay out 184.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

COPT Defense Properties rivals beat COPT Defense Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

