Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Cut by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $555.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.54. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

