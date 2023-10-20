Contrasting iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR)

SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SunHydrogen and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00

iSun has a consensus price target of $1.92, suggesting a potential upside of 746.58%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than SunHydrogen.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.65 iSun $76.45 million 0.10 -$53.78 million ($0.88) -0.26

This table compares SunHydrogen and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SunHydrogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSun. SunHydrogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SunHydrogen and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A iSun -15.53% -36.69% -14.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iSun beats SunHydrogen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Coralville, Iowa.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

