Abbrea Capital LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.