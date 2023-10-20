Financial Comparison: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) vs. OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) and OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gladstone Land and OUTFRONT Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A OUTFRONT Media 0 3 2 0 2.40

OUTFRONT Media has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.93%. Given OUTFRONT Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OUTFRONT Media is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A OUTFRONT Media -22.49% -38.76% -6.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and OUTFRONT Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gladstone Land and OUTFRONT Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $91.41 million N/A N/A N/A N/A OUTFRONT Media $1.77 billion 0.86 $147.90 million ($2.54) -3.64

OUTFRONT Media has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. OUTFRONT Media pays out -47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OUTFRONT Media has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OUTFRONT Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

OUTFRONT Media beats Gladstone Land on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 31 times over the prior 34 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0462 per month, or $0.5544 per year.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

