KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

