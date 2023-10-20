Reviewing EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) and EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and EDP Renováveis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -5.54% -21.07% -6.66% EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and EDP Renováveis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 2.86 -$104.49 million ($0.94) -20.56 EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A $0.10 155.76

Analyst Ratings

EDP Renováveis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP Renováveis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and EDP Renováveis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 8 11 0 2.58 EDP Renováveis 1 1 3 1 2.67

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $29.45, suggesting a potential upside of 52.35%. EDP Renováveis has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.67%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than EDP Renováveis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of EDP Renováveis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EDP Renováveis beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, S.A., a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. EDP Renováveis, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

