Zacks Research Comments on Altice USA, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

