Brokers Set Expectations for Entergy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Entergy in a report released on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.68. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

ETR opened at $93.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $30,598,160,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

