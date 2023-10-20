Critical Analysis: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) versus Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -169.36% -420.78% -81.23% Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Focus and Viomi Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 0 0 0 N/A Viomi Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Energy Focus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Energy Focus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Focus and Viomi Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $5.97 million 0.96 -$10.28 million ($4.55) -0.36 Viomi Technology $468.70 million 0.14 -$39.95 million ($0.57) -1.61

Energy Focus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viomi Technology. Viomi Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Focus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Focus has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viomi Technology has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viomi Technology beats Energy Focus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs; EnFocus lighting platform, including dimming and color tuning; and LED retrofit solutions for linear fluorescent lamps, downlights, and retrofit kits for low-bay, high-bay and office applications; LED dock lights. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, lighting agents, and distributors, as well as via e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

