Leerink Partnrs Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.38. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $106.82 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after buying an additional 1,118,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.