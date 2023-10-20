Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,179.96 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $792.46 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,295.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,261.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.