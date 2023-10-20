Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. TheStreet downgraded GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 305,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,737,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,299,000 after acquiring an additional 164,503 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.